RONALD TRUMAN HULL, 83, of Columbia City, Ind., passed away Saturday March 23, 2019, at 12:45 a.m. at Canterbury Nursing and Rehabilitation, Fort Wayne. Born on Feb. 7, 1936 in Columbia City, he was the son of Robert Hull and Hawaii (Fry) Hull. Survivors include his children, Sandy (Carl) Thompson and Ronald (Candy) Hull, both of Columbia City, Rochelle (Danny) Rose of Fort Wayne, and Rick (Heidi Wolf) Hull of Kendallville; 15 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Hull; wife, Joan Hull; sister, Barbara Daniels; and step-brother, John King. Funeral service for Ronald is 10 a.m. Thursday March 28, 2019, at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Friends may call from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday March 27, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will follow service in Christian Chapel Cemetery, Merriam. Memorial contributions in memory of Ronald may be made to Whitley County Humane Society. To send the family an online condolences visit www.demoneygrimes.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 26, 2019