RONALD "GOVENOR" VAUGHN, 74, departed this life on Tuesday, March 24. 2020. Born Friday, Sept. 28, 1945, in Bessemer, Ala., Ronald later moved to Fort Wayne where he graduated from Central High School. He then retired from Dana Corporation after 37 years of service. Ronald enjoyed spending time with his family and traveling. Surviving are his son, Christopher (Katherine) Stowers; siblings, Josie Brook of Bessemer, Ala., Eugene Mitchell, Derek (Ann) Hardy and Lamar Hardy, all of Fort Wayne; a special niece, Makia (Tonetric) Hunter; grandchildren, Taylor Carpenter and Lillian Stowers; and a host of of nephews, nieces, and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Josephine Craig; mother, Dorothy "Madea" Hardy; father, Raymond Jackson; brother, Michael Wayne Mitchell; and nephew, Michael Wayne Mitchell Jr. A private family service is noon Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Nelson Memorial Gardens, Inc. 1338 Eliza St., and will be streamed live on Dereck Hardy's Facebook page. Care entrusted to Nelson Memorial Gardens, Inc.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 2, 2020