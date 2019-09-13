RONALD WAYNE HERTENSTEIN

Obituary
RONALD WAYNE HERTENSTEIN, 70, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Born in Logans port, Ind., Ronald was the son of the late Rev. Dr. Theodore and Janet Herten stein. He graduated from Syracuse High School and earned his Bachelor's degrees from Indiana University in accounting and business management. He proudly served our country as a U.S. Army Vietnam Era veteran. Ronald attended Grace Gathering, and was a member of American Legion Post 47 and American Legion Post 253. Ronald was a business entrepreneur and served in the commercial finance industry during his career. He was an avid IU basketball and Colts fan. He enjoyed being on the lake and spending time with his grandchildren. Surviving are his children, Jennifer (Willie Gunn) Hertenstein, Jeremy (Lindsey) Hertenstein, Jill (Don) Barrett, and David (Mary) Dowty; 11 grandchildren with one on the way; sisters, Evelyn (Brian) Wicker and Teresa (Robert) Cooksey; nephew, James (Michelle) Cooksey; special friend of many years, Melanie Fox; and former wife and long-time friend, Vicki Hertenstein. Service is noon Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial is 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Rock Creek Cemetery, Logansport, Ind. Memorials may be made to the Shepherd's House.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 13, 2019
