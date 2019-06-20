RONALD WAYNE STOLLER, went home to be with his Lord on Sunday, June 16. 2019. He was born on June 8, 1934, in Fort Wayne. He married Joanne Woerner in Tremont, Ill. on April 24, 1955. A man of deep faith and commitment, he was a long-time member of The Chapel. Ron was an entrepreneur and businessman throughout his adult life. He was both a commercial Real Estate developer as well as the founder and owner of a number of retail stores in the Fort Wayne area: Stoller's Lighting and Fireplace Shoppe, Workspace Solutions and Stoller's Antique Mall to name a few. Ron was heavily involved with Gideon's International for many years, and also served on the boards of the National Fireplace Institute and the American Lighting Association. He loved working on complex puzzles, was a voracious reader, and supported many Christian and conservative political causes. Ron is survived by his sons, Rick (Debra) Stoller of Parker, Colo., Brent (Tracy) Stoller of Fort Wayne and Brad (Tanya) Stoller of Colleyville, Texas; daughter, Tami Spuller of Fort Wayne; sister, Elaine Erb of Fort Wayne; and 10 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joanne (Woerner); parents, Jesse E. and Katherine W. Stoller; brothers, Norman, Maurice, Verlin, and George Stoller; and sisters, Evelyn Stoller, Carol Huber, Eleanor Fischer, and Twila Stoller. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at The Chapel, 2505 W. Hamilton Road S, Fort Wayne, with calling one prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at D.O McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to The Chapel.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 20, 2019