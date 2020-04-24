RONNIE G. "RON" SMITLEY, 76, of Ossian, Ind., passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at his home. Born June 11, 1943, in Berne, Ind., he was a son of the late Cecil and Ethel (Hunt) Smitley. He graduated from Berne French High School in 1961. After high school Ron became an apprentice at General Electric, retiring after 30 years of service as a Mechanical Engineer. Ron was an avid wood worker and gardener. He enjoyed fishing and loved his home and pond in Ossian, Ind. He was always quick with a joke and had a joyous attitude for life. He will be missed by all that knew and loved him. Ron is survived by his wife, Madalene C. Smitley whom he married on Jan. 8, 1972. He is also survived by his children, LaNae (John) Abnet of Geneva, Ind., Jeff (Denise) Smitley of Vandalia, Mich., Cassie (Blair) Ballard of Newport News, Va.; stepchildren, Kristina (Jay) Combs, Robert Adkins, and Carol McGee, all of Fort Wayne; 13 grandchildren; 19 great- grandchildren; and siblings, Jerry Mae Kuhn of Geneva, Ind., Karen Hartman of Berne, Ind., Richard Smitley of Fort Wayne, and Jay Smitley of Berne, Ind. Ron was preceded in death by his sister, Anna Bollenbacher; and brother, William Smitley. Private services will be held with burial in Covington Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 24, 2020