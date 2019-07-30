RONNIE HAMILTON, 70, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019. Born in Fort Wayne, Ronnie was a son of the late James and Nora Hamilton. Ronnie graduated from South Side High School. He served our country as a U.S. Marine. He worked as a truck driver but more recently as a dispatcher with Brothers Express Inc. for 30 years. On a perfect day, Ronnie and his wife Linnea would be camping together. He also enjoyed going to Florida, taking care of his yard and washing his cars. He was always joking around with anyone and loved a good, cold Miller Light. Surviving are his wife of 17 years, Linnea Hamilton; daughter, April (Rick) Kelley; step-children, Joshua Martz, Mariah Martz, Macie Martz; as well as his grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; siblings, David (Gay) Hamilton, and Roger (Sandee) Hamilton. He was preceded in death by his son, Ronnie Eugene Hamilton; and brother, Bobby Hamilton. Service is 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton Street, with calling from 11 a.m. until the service. Memorials may be made to the family.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 30, 2019