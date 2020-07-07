RONNIE "RON" HAYES KUMFER, 70, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at home. Born in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Wilbur and Cordelia "Vicky" (Monhol len) Kumfer. He served his country in the U.S. Army as a military policeman. He retired from Super Valu after 30 years and also worked as a mechanic. He loved his wife, family, and playing with his sons and grandchildren. He also enjoyed warm weather, being outdoors, camping and growing his garden. He was a great handyman, friend, and was always ready to help others. He is survived his wife of 49 years, Patricia; sons, Jeff (Becky) Kumfer of Fort Wayne and Bryan (Lisa) Kumfer of Ringle, Wis.; brother, Mike (Lisa) Kumfer; grandchildren, Samantha, Connor, Dakota, Emma, and Betsy Kumfer; nieces, Stephanie and Lindsey Guest, and Stacie Keller; and nephews, Ben and Kyle Kumfer. Private service. Preferred memorials are to the Allen County S.P.C.A. Arrangements by Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. For online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com