RONNIE I. THORESON, 75, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019, in Fort Wayne. He was born in Jackson, Minn., a son of the late Iven and LaPearl Thoreson. Ronnie worked as a computer engineer for 30 years. He proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Navy. Surviving are his children, Erik (Jamie) Thoreson of Dayton, Ohio and Danielle (Juan) Gonzalez of Fort Wayne; three grandchildren, Trinity, Micah, and Jonah; sister, Karen Steinberg of Trimont, Minn. He was preceded in death by his wife, Paulene Thoreson; children, Dylan Thoreson and Michelle Thoreson; and one brother. Service is 3 p.m. Monday, May 27, 2019, at Fairhaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Burial will take place June 18, 2019, at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, Minn. Memorials may be made to or The Chapel Health Ministries. To sign the online guestbook, go to www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 22, 2019