ROOSEVELT "RO" COLLINS, JR., 48, of Fort Wayne, departed this life on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. He was born July 10, 1971, a son of Roosevelt and Ethel Collins, Sr. Surviving are his children, Karring-ton, LaShire and Kyleiah Collins; parents; grandmother, Betty Harden; siblings, Metra, Kerry, and Rosetta (Monique) Collins; one niece; three nephews; and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday at Greater Mt. Ararat Baptist Church, with visitation one hour prior. Arrangements by Carmichael Funeral Service.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 30, 2020