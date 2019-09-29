ROSA "ROSE" PONTECORVO (1924 - 2019)
Obituary
ROSA "ROSE" PONTECORVO, 95, of Fort Wayne, died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Five Star Residence, Fort Wayne, Ind. Born Sept. 11, 1924 in South Bend, Ind., Rose was the daughter of the late Nicolo` and Rosaria Bada. Prior to her marriage, she worked for a dental office and for Studebaker Automobile Company. She was a member of Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church and former member of St. Henry Catholic Church, bridge club and euchre club. She was a great cook, enjoyed traveling, crocheting, knitting and crafting hangers with yarn, and had a devout faith and dedication to her husband and family. Rose is survived by her husband of 64 years, Salvatore; children, Mark (Debra) Pontecorvo of Angola, Ind., Gina (Richard Gerasch) Pontecorvo of Commerce Township, Mich., John Pontecorvo of New Haven, Ind., Paul Pontecorvo of Milan, Italy, and Carl (Lisa) Pontecorvo of Angola, Ind.; grandchildren, Sarah, Samuel, Kristofer, Maria, Sash, Niko and Lilianna; great-grandson, Jaxson; sister-in-law, Dolores Bada; goddaughters, Linda Drummond and Lindsay Willis. Rose was also preceded in death by her sisters, Mary (Howard) Mellott and Adalgesia Bada; brother, Anthony Bada. Rose was an RCIA sponsor to the late Wanda Jacobson. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Our Lady of Good Hope, 7215 St. Joe Rd., with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct.4, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with the Rosary recited at 3:30 p.m. Entombment will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities. To sign the online guestbook visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 29, 2019
