ROSALAND "ROSIE" REGENOLD, 92, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Born Dec. 19, 1926, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Willow Sollber ger. Rosie was a homemaker and lovingly raised her seven children and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed making memories with her family that they will continue to cherish. In her spare time she enjoyed crosswords, puzzles and reading. Family was of the utmost important thing to her. Rosie is survived by her children, Deborah (Marvin) McCoart, Gail Everett, Susan Hatton, Timothy (Terry) Regenold, and Jeffrey (Beth) Regenold; 16 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Raker; and daughter-in-law, Mickey Regenold. She was preceded in death by her husband, Philip Regenold; children, Philip "Alan" Regenold and Mark Regenold; and siblings, Donald and twin brother, Roland Sollberger and Violet Floyd. Funeral service is 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46805), with visitation from 11:30 to 1:30 p.m. Burial will take place in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
