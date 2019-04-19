Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROSALIE M. SCHMIDT. View Sign

ROSALIE M. SCHMIDT, 77, of Monroeville, Ind., passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, 7:15 a.m., at her residence. Born July 16, 1941, in Mon roeville, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Adrian Herman and Pauline (Hoffman) Herman. She married George H. Schmidt on Nov. 26, 1959, at St. Rose Catholic Church in Monroeville; he preceded her in death on April 9, 2002. She was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church and Hoosier Friends Home Economics Club. Rosalie was a homemaker and enjoyed doing all kinds of crafts. She cherished her time with her family and her dog Buddy. Surviving are her son, Joseph A. (Cynthia) Schmidt of Monroeville, Ind.; daughter, Theresa M. (Frank) Acosta of Monroeville, Ind.; sister, Sharon (Kenneth) Grim of Decatur, Ind.; beloved pet, Buddy; four grandchildren, Veronica (fianc‚ Nathan Hundley) Schmidt, Frank Acosta II, Anthony Acosta, and Carmen Acosta; six step-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, Angel Hundley and Dominic Hundley; 14 step great-grandchildren, and four step great-great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by a son, David L. Schmidt; and brother, Theodore Herman. Prayer service is 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at St. Rose Catholic Church in Monroeville. Father Lourdino Fernandes officiating. Visitation is from 2 to 4:30 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel, in Monroeville, with a Rosary service at 4:30 p.m. Burial in St. Rose Catholic Cemetery, Monroeville. Preferred memorials to Masses, S.P.C.A. of Allen County, St. Rose Cemetery Fund, or St. Rose Building Fund. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home - Jacobs Chapel in Monroeville, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the on-line guestbook, visit

111 South Water St

Monroeville , IN 46773

