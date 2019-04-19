ROSALIE M. SCHMIDT

ROSALIE M. SCHMIDT, 77, of Monroeville, Ind., passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, 7:15 a.m., at her residence. Born July 16, 1941, in Mon roeville, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Adrian Herman and Pauline (Hoffman) Herman. She married George H. Schmidt on Nov. 26, 1959, at St. Rose Catholic Church in Monroeville; he preceded her in death on April 9, 2002. She was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church and Hoosier Friends Home Economics Club. Rosalie was a homemaker and enjoyed doing all kinds of crafts. She cherished her time with her family and her dog Buddy. Surviving are her son, Joseph A. (Cynthia) Schmidt of Monroeville, Ind.; daughter, Theresa M. (Frank) Acosta of Monroeville, Ind.; sister, Sharon (Kenneth) Grim of Decatur, Ind.; beloved pet, Buddy; four grandchildren, Veronica (fianc‚ Nathan Hundley) Schmidt, Frank Acosta II, Anthony Acosta, and Carmen Acosta; six step-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, Angel Hundley and Dominic Hundley; 14 step great-grandchildren, and four step great-great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by a son, David L. Schmidt; and brother, Theodore Herman. Prayer service is 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at St. Rose Catholic Church in Monroeville. Father Lourdino Fernandes officiating. Visitation is from 2 to 4:30 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel, in Monroeville, with a Rosary service at 4:30 p.m. Burial in St. Rose Catholic Cemetery, Monroeville. Preferred memorials to Masses, S.P.C.A. of Allen County, St. Rose Cemetery Fund, or St. Rose Building Fund. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home - Jacobs Chapel in Monroeville, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the on-line guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 19, 2019
