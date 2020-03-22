ROSALIE MAE EVERSOLE, 65, passed Saturday, March 14, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late John and Margaret Nail. She was the owner of The Hair Cutters Salon and a member of Aboite Lutheran Church. She is survived by children, Luke (Kendra), Lacey and Jack Eversole; siblings, Steve (Lisa) Nail, Allen (Susan) Nail, Marilyn (John) Platt, Kathleen Nail and Phyllis (Wayne) Fox; and three grandchildren, Hailey, Jacob and Kyleigh. She was also preceded in death by a son, Joseph Eversole, in 2015. Private Funeral Services were held for the family. A memorial service will be held at a later date for the public. She was laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 22, 2020