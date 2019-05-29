ROSALIE WITUCKI, 85, of Fort Wayne, passed peacefully on Wednesday, May 22,, 2019. Born Nov 19, 1933, in South Bend, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Lloyd and Frieda Robinson. Growing up in South Bend she attended St. Joe Academy where she was extremely social, as well as worked at Bendix. In 1956, Rosalie married the love of her life, Arthur Witucki, also of South Bend. Rosalie worked at IPFW as an administrative assistant in the nursing department. She was an avid bridge player and enjoyed playing at the Fort Wayne bridge center. She also enjoyed golfing as a member at the Fort Wayne Elks. While blessed with many dear friends, nothing was more important to her than family. She is survived by two sons, Jim (Deb) Witucki of Fort Wayne and Dave (Laura) Witucki of Carmel; grandchildren, Allison, Ashley and Matthew Witucki of Carmel; and step-grandchildren, Logan and Colin McDaniel of Fort Wayne. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Art; sisters, Shirley Surber and Lois Witucki; and her beloved cat, Holly. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 3, 2019, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1502 E. Wallen Road, Fort Wayne, with from 9:30 a.m. until the service time. Visitation also from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to the . To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 29, 2019