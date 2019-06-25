ROSALYN D. "ROSIE" TAYLOR, 86, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019, at home. Born in New Haven, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Helena (Feder spiel) Robinson. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, New Haven. An accountant in the family business, she retired from Robinson's Wrecker Service. After her retirement she enjoyed working outside, especially caring for her flower garden. She is survived by her daughters, Cynthia (Michael) Murua and Kathleen (Howard "Doc") Taylor - Clark, both of New Haven; siblings, William (Ann) Robinson of New Haven and Rebecca (Steven) Roper of Oviedo, Fla.; granddaughters, Gina Savieo and Angela Rhoades, both of New Haven; and great-grandchildren, Brandon, Madison, and Jackson Rhoades, Noah and Isabella Savieo, all of New Haven. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, former New Haven Mayor Eugene Taylor, in 2010; and great-grandson, Nathan Savieo, in 2010. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 943 Powers St., New Haven, with calling a half hour prior. Father Bill Sullivan officiating. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven, with Vigil service at 3:45 p.m. Burial in the church cemetery. Preferred memorials are to St. John's Catholic School or Masses. To share online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 25, 2019