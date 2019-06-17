Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROSANN M. SCHALL. View Sign Service Information Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home 6131 St Joe Road Fort Wayne , IN 46835 (260)-485-8500 Send Flowers Obituary

ROSANN M. SCHALL, 62, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Born on April 20, 1957 in Fort Wayne, Ind., she was a daughter of Donald W. Myers, who survives, and the late Carolyn J. (Titus) Myers. In 1975, she graduated from Northrop High School in Fort Wayne. On Aug. 28, 1976, she married Anthony Schall at Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church in Fort Wayne. They are both lifelong members at Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church. Rosann worked for Messenger in Auburn as an Administrative Assistant for 33 years. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Fort Wayne. Rosann loved spending time with her family and being a mother and a grandmother. She enjoyed tending to her garden and jigsaw puzzles. Survivors include her spouse, Tony Schall of Fort Wayne, father, Donald W. Myers; children, Jennifer Hastings of Fort Wayne and Jason (Stephen Greiner) Schall; two grandchildren, Tyler and Lindsay Hastings; siblings, Diane (Edward) Ganter of Manhattan Beach, Calif., Linda (Ronald Coats) Myers-Coats, and John (Kristine) Myers, both of Fort Wayne; and several nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church, 7215 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46835), with calling one hour prior from 10 to 11 a.m. Memorial donations may be directed to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. To sign the online guestbook visit



