1/1
ROSANNA DEVIVO HUGHES
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROSANNA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROSANNA DEVIVO HUGHES, 90, went to see her Savior Jesus on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. She was born in Salerno, Italy, on Nov. 21, 1929. She was high-spirited, lively, and she loved to share her cooking with others. She will always be cherished and remembered by her beloved husband of 64 years, Norman. The journey they shared together was proof of a life well lived. They have two children, Larry (Deborah) and Janette. They have three grandchildren, Taylor (Kyle), Maria (fiance Michael) and Torey (Lishbeth). As well as thee great-grandchildren, Kylor, Elisha and Essy. She has a brother Paulo (Lydia) of Italy and three nieces. She was a member of Grace Point Church of the Nazarene. Memorial service is 2:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Grace Point Church, with calling beginning at 1 p.m. Memorials may be given to Grace Point Church of the Nazarene or Heart to Heart Hospice. Arrangements by Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Calling hours
01:00 PM
Grace Point Church
Send Flowers
AUG
17
Memorial service
02:30 PM
Grace Point Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home
6131 St Joe Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46835
2604858500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved