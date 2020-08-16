ROSANNA DEVIVO HUGHES, 90, went to see her Savior Jesus on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. She was born in Salerno, Italy, on Nov. 21, 1929. She was high-spirited, lively, and she loved to share her cooking with others. She will always be cherished and remembered by her beloved husband of 64 years, Norman. The journey they shared together was proof of a life well lived. They have two children, Larry (Deborah) and Janette. They have three grandchildren, Taylor (Kyle), Maria (fiance Michael) and Torey (Lishbeth). As well as thee great-grandchildren, Kylor, Elisha and Essy. She has a brother Paulo (Lydia) of Italy and three nieces. She was a member of Grace Point Church of the Nazarene. Memorial service is 2:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Grace Point Church, with calling beginning at 1 p.m. Memorials may be given to Grace Point Church of the Nazarene or Heart to Heart Hospice. Arrangements by Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne.