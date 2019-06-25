ROSANNA J. (STAMM) SHOWALTER, 91, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Born April 24, 1928, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Charles H. and Kaythryn I. (Carr) Stamm. She was a member of Faith United Methodist Church, Fort Wayne, and sang in the choir for more than 50 years. Rosanna attended Olivet University, majoring in music, and was a featured soloist with the Tokheim choir. She is survived by her brothers, Jim (Nicki ) Stamm of Auburn and Lee (Anne) Stamm of Kennewick, Wash. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Showalter, in 2000; and brother, Paul W. Stamm. A gathering to celebrate Rosanna's life is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be given to Faith United Methodist Church, 207 E. Dewald St., Fort Wayne (IN, 46803). www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 25, 2019