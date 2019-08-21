ROSE ANN KRAUS, 90, of Fort Wayne, a sister in the Deaconess Community of the ELCA, died on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Lutheran Life Villages - Village at Anthony Boulevard. Born Nov. 16, 1928, in Auburn, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Frank Albertus and Eva Mae (Harkey) Kraus. Sr. Rose Ann was the youngest of four children. She attended Auburn High School and received her diploma in 1946. At the age of 18, she heard the call to become a Lutheran Deaconess and entered the Philadelphia Deaconess School in 1947. She was invested as a sister on June 1, 1948 and was consecrated as a deaconess of the Lutheran Church on the Day of Pentecost, June 1, 1952. Sr. Rose Ann received her nursing certificate and became an RN in 1955. She continued her education at Villanova University, Villanova, Pa., from which she received her BS in Nursing in 1968. Much of her career was spent in the practice of nursing at Lankenau Hospital, Philadelphia, Pa., where she held increasingly responsible positions. In 1979, Sr. Rose Ann became the Administrator of the Lutheran Deaconess Center, Gladwyne, Pennsylvania, where she worked until her retirement in 1988. Sr. Rose Ann had a passion for serving with children and singing. "She poured God's love over all whom she touched through her humor, laughter and contagious passion for living the Gospel." Surviving are her brother, Reverend Richard (Joan) Kraus; sister-in-law, Geraldine Kraus; her nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sister, Betty Drake; and her brother, Gerald Kraus. Memorial service is 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Lutheran Life Villages - Village at Anthony Boulevard in the chapel, 6701 South Anthony Blvd., Fort Wayne, with a gathering one hour prior. Inurnment will be at a later time in Fernwood Cemetery, Lansdowne, Pa. Meomorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne or Deaconess Community of the ELCA Mission Grants. Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, has been entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com
