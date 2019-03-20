Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROSE ANNA FISCHER. View Sign

ROSE ANNA FISCHER, 64, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 15, 2019, at Parkview Hospice Center. Born April 18, 1954, she was a daughter of Anna M. Squires and the late Robert L. Fischer. She just recently retired as a nurse for the Logansport State Hospital and worked in the profession for over 30 years. She was an avid fan of IU and Pacer basketball, and Colts football. She is also survived by her siblings, Pam Fischer, Linda (Jim) Gran and Bob (Connie Lothamer) Fischer. She loved her nieces and nephews, Danielle (Daniel) Huff, Nicole Grames, Jen (Ethan) Evans, Missy Bolyard, Tarrah (Chris) Roberts, Stephanie (Kyle) Battell, and Joe (Carissa Rodriguez) Fischer. She also had several great nieces and great nephews. Funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at United Faith Presbyterian Church, 1616 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, with viewing one hour prior. Burial will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Donations can be made to United Presbyterian Church or the local S.P.C.A. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.



