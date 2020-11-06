ROSE FAY BLACK, 70, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Lutheran Life Villages in Fort Wayne. Born in Blue Island, Ill., she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Muriel (Jones) Retterer. She married Lowell Black on May 20, 1990; he survives. She worked as a Cobra Administrator for six years, retiring in 2011. Rose was a member of Agape Church of the Brethren and enjoyed singing in the choir. She was also a member of Music Memories, a group that traveled and sang at nursing homes. She enjoyed crocheting and reading. Rose was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her daughter, Raelene (Vernon) Crandall; grandchildren, Gabriel and Malakai; brothers, Harvey (Patricia) Retterer and Steven (Lindy Jones) Retterer; and sister, Sheila Lawrence. Rose was also preceded in death by her sister, Linda Retterer. Graveside service is 1:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Rose Hill Cemetery, Albion, Ind. Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.