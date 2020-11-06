1/1
ROSE FAY BLACK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROSE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROSE FAY BLACK, 70, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Lutheran Life Villages in Fort Wayne. Born in Blue Island, Ill., she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Muriel (Jones) Retterer. She married Lowell Black on May 20, 1990; he survives. She worked as a Cobra Administrator for six years, retiring in 2011. Rose was a member of Agape Church of the Brethren and enjoyed singing in the choir. She was also a member of Music Memories, a group that traveled and sang at nursing homes. She enjoyed crocheting and reading. Rose was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her daughter, Raelene (Vernon) Crandall; grandchildren, Gabriel and Malakai; brothers, Harvey (Patricia) Retterer and Steven (Lindy Jones) Retterer; and sister, Sheila Lawrence. Rose was also preceded in death by her sister, Linda Retterer. Graveside service is 1:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Rose Hill Cemetery, Albion, Ind. Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Pine Valley
Send Flowers
NOV
16
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Rose Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
(260) 426-9494
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved