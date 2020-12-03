1/1
ROSE M. (WOBLER) BRIDGE
ROSE M. (WOBLER) BRIDGE, 58, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at home. She was a beloved waitress at Azars in Wayne dale for over 40 years. Rose considered her customers and coworkers her second family. Rose is survived by her daughter, Rachel Bridge; three sisters, Laurie Murphy, Betty Messing and Diana Kammar; and four nieces and great nieces, Michaela (Haydn and Meghan); Natasha, Miranda and Jessica (Emberle). She also leaves behind close family friend Robin Stove. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Nonna Wobler. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Tom Mungovan Funeral Home, 2221 S. Calhoun St., where the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial will be in Besancon Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Tom Mungovan Funeral Home. To send tributes online, visit tommungovanfh.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Tom Mungovan Funeral Home
DEC
4
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Tom Mungovan Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Tom Mungovan Funeral Home
2221 S. Calhoun St.
Fort Wayne, IN 46802
260-744-4124
