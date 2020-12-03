ROSE M. (WOBLER) BRIDGE, 58, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at home. She was a beloved waitress at Azars in Wayne dale for over 40 years. Rose considered her customers and coworkers her second family. Rose is survived by her daughter, Rachel Bridge; three sisters, Laurie Murphy, Betty Messing and Diana Kammar; and four nieces and great nieces, Michaela (Haydn and Meghan); Natasha, Miranda and Jessica (Emberle). She also leaves behind close family friend Robin Stove. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Nonna Wobler. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Tom Mungovan Funeral Home, 2221 S. Calhoun St., where the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial will be in Besancon Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Tom Mungovan Funeral Home. To send tributes online, visit tommungovanfh.com