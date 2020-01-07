ROSE M. RABBITT, 89, of Fort Wayne, passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Chapman Place. Born Jan. 5, 1930 in North Carolina, she loved spending time with her family and friends, cooking and enjoyed helping people. She is survived by her children, Charles (Judy) Rabbitt Jr., Barbara (Dave) Miner, Debra (Ron) Scholtus, Susan (Rick) Stover, John (Cheryl) Rabbitt, Lisa Crow, Patricia (Doyle) Gravley; 15 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; four sisters, and three brothers. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Rabbitt; and a grandchild, Casey Crow; and brother, John Thorpe. Memorial Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Avalon Missionary Church, 1500 Lower Huntington Road, Fort Wayne, Ind. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the church. The family would like to thank the staff from Hamilton Place, Chapman Place and Heartland Hospice for their outstanding care. Arrangements by Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services - Mungovan.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 7, 2020