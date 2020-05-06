ROSE MARIE ATZ
1928 - 2020
ROSE MARIE ATZ, 91, passed peacefully from this life on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Born Nov. 4, 1928, in Crown Point, Ind., she was a daughter of Francis and Minnie (Weber) Hegan. Her husband of 67 years, Norman Atz preceded her in death in 2016. Together they provided extraordinary care for their son, Brian for 35 years in their home before his passing in 2008. Rose Marie was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church and their choir, Fort Wayne Philharmonic Chorus and Northern Notes, and P.E.O. philanthropic organization. She was an avid golfer. She was an extraordinary wife, mother, grandmother and caring, loving person. Survivors include her sons, Jeffery (Laurie) Atz and Terry (Linda) Atz; and eight grandchildren, Angel (Daniel) Moseley, Christoper (Angela) Harouff, Mark (Geremy) Harouff, Jennifer (Brian) Johnson, Hope (Zachary) Dykehouse, Krista (Alex) Hershey, Tim (Mariah) Atz, and Elizabeth (Derek) Dunwiddie. Survivors also include 22 great-grandchildren, Laela, Faith, Naomi, Sean, Charlie, Drew, Ella, Gabe, Audrey, Rose, Truly, Liam, Brooke, Ava, Aria, Isabel, Mia, Savannah, Elliott, Audrey, Elsie, and Logan. She was also preceded in death by her grandson, Jonathan Atz, in 2017; and sister, Mary Ellen. Private services will be held at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home. Burial will take place in Lakeview Cemetery, Kendallville, Ind. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church and School.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
At Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Maplewood Park
4017 Maplecrest Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46815
(260) 426-9494
