Service Information Mungovan Simple 2114 South Calhoun Street Ft. Wayne , IN 46802 (260)-744-2114

ROSE MARIE FREIBURGER, 87, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at The Hearth at Sycamore Village. Born July 3, 1932, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Julie (Ueber) Freiburger. A graduate of Central Catholic High School, Rose continued her education at Indiana University. She was the head of operations with the Indiana Employment Security Division for 45 years, from which she retired. She received the Sagamore Award from the Governor in 1996. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church for over 50 years. She enjoyed many traveling excursions and playing cards. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great great nieces, and great great nephews. She was also preceded in death by seven brothers, Walter, Herman, Edwin, Charles, Frederick, Ralph, and Gerald Freiburger; and five sisters, Emilie Thieme, Anne Fox, Agnes Harber, Norma Harber, and Julie Turner. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2213 Brooklyn Ave., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Father Evaristo Olivera officiating. Calling also from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Mungovan Simple, 2114 S. Calhoun St., Fort Wayne, with a Rosary service beginning at 6:30 p.m. Burial at Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to the church or to the . For online condolences, please visit

