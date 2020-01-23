ROSE MARIE THIELE, 73, of Fort Wayne, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. She was a daughter of the late Richard and Francis Bershing. She graduated from Elmhurst High School. She became an LPN, working at Lutheran Hospital, St. Joe Burn Unit and Disney World, Fla. She worked at various nursing homes in Florida and Indiana, including Ossian. She helped start the Northern Wells food pantry. Surviving are her husband of 54 years, William Thiele; daughters, Tammy (Jim) Bradtmueller and Lori (Jerry) Quinn; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother, Jon Bershing; two nieces; and four nephews. Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by an infant son, Michael; and sister, Barbara. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 16933 Thiele Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46819), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Church. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Mark Lutheran Church. Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 23, 2020