ROSE STEPHENS, 90, of Fort Wayne, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. Rose cherished her faith, her family and friends. She loved working in her beautiful flower gardens and watching her playful cats, Hope and Faith. She was the daughter of Will and Winnifred (Bond) Grubb; beloved wife of LeRoy Stephens; mother of Melanie (Robert) Atkison, Richard (Beth) Pusti and Kathy (Fred) Speckert; stepmother of Jeanna Ryder, Zorena Brown and Paula Stephens; grandmother of 15 fifteen, great-grandmother to thirty. Rose was preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings, Janice Baumgartner and Robert Grubb. Her family would like to thank the staff of Lutheran Life Villages (Pine Valley) for their loving care. Funeral service is 12:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, with calling from 10:30 a.m. to noon prior to the service. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are "To be of service to those less fortunate, to feed your soul through the Word of God, and to simply be kind to all you meet."
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 20, 2020