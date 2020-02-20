ROSE STEPHENS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROSE STEPHENS.
Service Information
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Covington Knolls
8325 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN
46804
(260)-426-9494
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Covington Knolls
8325 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
12:30 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Covington Knolls
8325 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

ROSE STEPHENS, 90, of Fort Wayne, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. Rose cherished her faith, her family and friends. She loved working in her beautiful flower gardens and watching her playful cats, Hope and Faith. She was the daughter of Will and Winnifred (Bond) Grubb; beloved wife of LeRoy Stephens; mother of Melanie (Robert) Atkison, Richard (Beth) Pusti and Kathy (Fred) Speckert; stepmother of Jeanna Ryder, Zorena Brown and Paula Stephens; grandmother of 15 fifteen, great-grandmother to thirty. Rose was preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings, Janice Baumgartner and Robert Grubb. Her family would like to thank the staff of Lutheran Life Villages (Pine Valley) for their loving care. Funeral service is 12:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, with calling from 10:30 a.m. to noon prior to the service. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are "To be of service to those less fortunate, to feed your soul through the Word of God, and to simply be kind to all you meet."
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 20, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details