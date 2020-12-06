ROSELLA C. SCHAAB, 96, of Fort Wayne, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Born Aug. 4, 1924, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Clara Houser. She graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1943. Rosella assisted in window dressing at Wolf & Dessauer while in high school, she also worked at L.S. Ayers and Macy's. Rosella is survived by her children, Thomas A. Jr. (Rebecca), Robert C. (Joann), Diane C. (Tony) Martin, Patricia A. (Tom) Spencer, Donald J. (Joyce), and Kenneth J. (Shari); 19 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Karen Schaab; and many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Thomas A. Schaab Sr.; great-grandson, Austin Gerald Martin; and siblings, Lawrence, Benard, Earl, Margaret Houser, Agnes Gray, and Claire Honkanen. Private burial services will be held. A public memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Anne Home. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com