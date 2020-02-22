ROSEMARIE "ROSIE" GENTILE

Obituary
ROSEMARIE "ROSIE" GENTILE, 94, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Ashton Creek Health and Rehabilitation, Fort Wayne. Born in Grand Rapids, Mich., she was the daughter of the late George and Mary (Czinder) Koder. She was a member of Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church, Fort Wayne. She was a past member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, New Haven and its Rosary sodality. Rosie enjoyed bowling, golf, and visiting with her grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Donnarose Robinson of Leo, Vickimarie (Ronald) Korte of Angola, Loraine (Tom) Teed of Watervliet, Mich., Christopher (Hope) Gentile of Sturgis, Mich., and Trina (Qes) Hoag of Spencerville; sister, Frances Jones of St. Petersburg, Fla.; 10 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Donald Gentile, in 2013; and sisters, Helen Robbins and Margaret Lemish. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Tuesday at Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church, 7215 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Father Mark Gurtner officiating. Visitation also from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven, with a Rosary at 6:45 p.m. Entombment in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Preferred memorials are to Masses or . For online condolences visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 22, 2020
