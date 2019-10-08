ROSEMARY ANN HULL, 74, passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Born in Hicks-ville, Ohio, Rosemary was the daughter of the late Delbert and Ila Rose Shough. She graduated from Hicksville High School class of 1963. She earned her associates degree from Terra State Community College class of 1979. She was a nurses aide for several years, and served as activities director for Defiance Healthcare for several years. She was a member of Grace UMC in Hicksville, Butler UMC, and most recently Covenant UMC. She loved her church families and was always an active member. Rosemary served as a 4-H advisor for several years. She enjoyed watching football and basketball, was an avid Ohio State Fan, enjoyed crocheting, and baking for family and friends. She loved her family and cherished her grandchildren. Surviving are her daughters, Melissa Christeson, and Robin (Kurt) Stickler; grandchildren, Colby, Maria, and Michael Christeson, Luke, Grace, and Hope Stickler. She was preceded in death by her son, Max Hull Jr.; and brothers, George Shough and Alan Shough. Service is noon, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Covenant United Methodist Church, 10001 Coldwater Road, Fort Wayne, with calling from 10 a.m. until the service. Memorials may be made to Covenant United Methodist Church. FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services are handling arrangements.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 8, 2019