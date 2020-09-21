ROSEMARY ANN ROEMBKE, 93, of Pierceton, Ind. (formerly of Fort Wayne), passed away on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at her home. Born on Jan. 1, 1927 in Fort Wayne, Ind., she was a daughter of Charles and Florence (McLaughlin) La Ba. She graduated from Central Catholic High School in Fort Wayne and was married on July 9, 1949 to Paul F. Roembke, who preceded her on June 26, 2014. She was a homemaker and formerly worked as a floral designer, child care giver, and was a Vera Bradley consultant. She moved to the Pierceton area in 1987 from Fort Wayne. She was a member of the St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Fort Wayne and enjoyed gardening, reading, and boating. She is survived by three sons, Thomas P. (Becky) Roembke of Lafollette, Tenn., Tim Roembke of Pierceton, and James C. (Andre St. Pierre) of Cave Creek, Ariz.; two grandchildre, Amy ande Kristin; and four great-grandchildren, Mia, Brooke, Nolan, and Sloan; sister, Catherine Ward of Fort Wayne; many nieces and nephews; and special friend, Marge Pieri. She was also preceded in death by her sister, JoAnn Goodwin. Cremation will take place at Cremation Services of Kosciusko County, 4356 N. St. Rd. 15, Warsaw, Ind. No public service will be held. Private burial will take place in the Lindenwood Cemetery in Fort Wayne. Owen Family Funeral Home, St. Rd. 13 & CR 500N, North Webster, Ind., is in charge of arrangements. Preferred memorials may be given to the donor's choice. To send condolences to the family in memory of Rosemary Roembke visit www.owenfamilyfuneralhome.com