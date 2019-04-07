Obituary Guest Book View Sign

ROSEMARY CONNELLY MACE, entered eternal life on Sunday, March 24, 2019, after a brief illness. Born in Terre Haute, Ind. on Jan. 20, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Lambert Jonathan Loyd and Emma Katherine Catlin, the seventh of eight children. A graduate of the Wiley High School Class of 1947, Rosemary went onto graduate from Indiana State Teachers College in 1951 with a Bachelor of Science Degree. Then during the Korean War, she headed to Fort Lee, Va. with her husband and taught elementary school on the Army base. Between 1959 and 1964 Rosemary taught first grade at Carl Wilde School 79 in Indianapolis, Ind. After relocating to Fort Wayne, Ind., she obtained her Master of Science Degree in Education from Saint Francis College and taught at Forest Park Elementary School from 1983 to 1996. Rosemary had friends everywhere. If there was a social event or her children were involved, she was there! Rosemary was an active member of Chi Omega Sorority. She played bridge every week and sang in church choirs every Sunday for more than 20 years. With her Fort Wayne choir, she was delighted to be the oldest member on a tour of Italy and Europe. Rosemary is survived by her daughters, Katherine (Randy) Hitchens, PharmD and Karen (Will) Kenzie; six grandchildren, Cyrena (Tye) Cook, Chase Hitchens, Carin Hitchens, Susan (Paul) Ranum, Bennett Kenzie, Sarah Kenzie; and three great-grandchildren, Henry Cook, James Cook, Katherine Cook. She is also survived by stepchildren, Tom (Laurie) Warfel, Ted (Denise) Warfel, Russ (Ellen) Warfel, Carol Watkins, Terry Mace, Rita Kaperak, Janet Mace, and Pat Mace. She was also preceded in death by her son, Jerry Keith Connelly; husbands, Jerry H. Connelly MD, Stanley L. Warfel, and Richard L. Mace; as well as her siblings. A celebration of life is 10 a.m. Monday, April 8, 2019, at Trinity United Methodist Church, Bradenton, Fla. A memorial service is 1 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Crown Hill Cemetery Chapel. Burial in Crown Hill Cemetery, Indianapolis. In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials are to the or Forest Park Elementary School (Fort Wayne Community Schools) Attn: Rosemary Connelly Memorial Fund, Forest Park Elementary, 2004 Alabama Ave, Fort Wayne (IN 46805).

