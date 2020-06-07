ROSEMARY DAIGLE, 76, of Fort Wayne, Ind., died Thursday, June 4, 2020, at 7:14 p.m. at Heritage Park in Fort Wayne. Born April 5, 1944 in Wabash County, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Dorwin and Mildred (Kirby) Barnett. Rosemary graduated from Noble High School, in Wabash County, in 1962. She received her nursing degree from Parkview School of Nursing. She married Eugene Daigle in Fort Wayne on Aug. 26, 1967. She worked as a Registered Nurse at both Parkview and Lutheran Hospitals until her retirement in 2006. Rosemary was a member of Avalon Missionary Church in Waynedale, Ind. where she was involved in many church activities. She lived her faith and demonstrated her kind and caring spirit in service to others. Through her career as a nurse, caring for both her mother and sister through long illnesses, and volunteer work with children, she put others first. She passed along her love for nature and the outdoors to her children and grandchildren and made lifelong friends wherever she went, from her time in nurse's training, to treasured coworkers, neighbors, and church friends. She loved her grandchildren dearly, enjoyed traveling, tending to the chickens and gardens on her "mini farm" in Hoagland, and was an ardent Purdue basketball fan. She is survived by her husband, Eugene Daigle of Fort Wayne; two children, Julie (Alex) Machado of Fort Wayne, and Tad Daigle of Austin, Texas; two grandchildren, Melissa Machado and Edward Machado, both of Fort Wayne; and her brother, David (Kay) Barnett of North Manchester, Ind. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Joyce Ann Overly, and brother, Dalton Barnett. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, 1241 Manchester Ave., Wabash, with calling from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Pastor Jeff Barnett officiating. Burial will be in Friends Cemetery, Wabash. Preferred memorial is The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. The memorial guestbook for Rosemary may be signed at www.grandstaff-hentgen.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 7, 2020.