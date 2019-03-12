ROSEMARY (JACKMEYER) DENNIS, 64, of Fort Wayne, died on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital after suffering a stroke on Feb. 22, 2019. She was born in Bluffton on Jan. 30, 1955. She retired from Rehabilitation Hospital of Fort Wayne after 20 years. Survivors include her husband, David; daughter, Candy Smith of Dowagiac, Mich.; and brother, Kenneth A. (Lisa Esquivel) Long of Fort Wayne. A celebration of her life is 1 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Fort Wayne, 5310 Old Mill Road. Preferred memorials to the Allen County S.P.C.A.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 12, 2019