ROSEMARY FARR TURNER, 89, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Born on March 6, 1930 in Hinsdale, Ill., she was the daughter of the late Jay and Elizabeth (Tea) Farr. She was a Master Gardener and coordinated the Fort Wayne garden walk for many years. She enjoyed going to lunch with the Noon Time Diners. She was a former Brownie leader, avid reader, flautist, and pianist. She is survived by her sons, Paul (Phyllis) Turner and Daniel J. Turner; grandchildren, Edward Turner, Robert Semler, and Samuel Itkin; and great-grandson, Miles Turner Piona. Also preceding her in death are her husband, Richard James Turner; and brother, Jay Farr Jr. Funeral service is noon Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46835), with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of the United States or Parkview Hospice. Condolences may be left online at www.hockemeyermillerfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 8, 2019