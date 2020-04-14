ROSEMARY FREIBURGER, 90, of Ossian, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Born Dec. 25, 1929, in Portland, Ind., she was a daughter of the late John and Louise (Schmidt) May. Rosemary was a very loving and wonderful mom, grandma, and great-grandma and cherished the time with her family playing multiple games, especially euchre. She will be remembered as an excellent cook and exceptional seamstress. She was a member of the Rosary Sodality at St. Aloysius Catholic Church where she was also a member. Surviving family include her children, Dale (Kathy) Freiburger, Doyle (Amy) Freiburger, Leona Moore, Nancy (Gary) Springer, and Judy (John) Nonemaker; eight grandchildren, and 11 great- grandchildren. Besides her parents, she was preceded in passing by her husband of 59 years, Quentin J. Freiburger; and siblings, Robert, Lena, Jane, and Victor. Private family services will be held. Burial will be in St. Aloysius Catholic Cemetery, Yoder. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Indiana Parkinson Foundation. Arrangements by Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, Ossian. Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 14, 2020