ROSEMARY HAUGHAN, 81, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Countryside Meadows Nursing Home in Avon, Ind. Born in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Josephine Haughan. Rosemary graduated from St. Joseph Nursing School in 1959 and began her career at St Joseph Hospital. She worked for two years at Stanford Medical Center, Stanford, Calif. She returned to Fort Wayne and worked several years at St. Joseph Hospital and retired from Lutheran Hospital. Rosemary was a former member of St. Paul Catholic Church and St. Patrick Catholic Church. She graduated with a Bachelor's of Science degree for Hospital Administration in 1980 from the University of St. Francis, Joliet, Ill. She was a former member and officer in the Indiana State Nurses Association. She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Kathleen Haughan of Avon, Ind., Peter Haughan of Indianapolis, Ind., June Robinson of Albion, Ind., Connie Firestone of Avon, Ind., Kevin Haughan of Bloomsburg, Pa., Kerry Haughan of Bernardsville, N.J., Stacy Haughan Hartless of Carlsbad, Calif., Thomas Haughan of Corunna, Ind., and Teag Haughan of Chandler, Ariz.; and sister-in-law, Barbara Haughan of Mesa, Ariz. Rosemary was preceded in death by her brothers, James, Donald, Paul, Robert, Richard, and Thomas Haughan; and nephew, Michael Haughan of Geneva, Ill. A private Mass will be held at St. Charles Catholic Church. Burial will be at the Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to Matthew 25 Health & Dental Clinic. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 16, 2020