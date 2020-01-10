ROSEMARY J. RESZEL, 87, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Born on Aug. 6, 1932, in St. Louis, Mo., she was the daughter of the late Mariano M. and Marion (Turking ton) Maya, and was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Dr. Paul A. Reszel; children, Paul T. (Mary) Reszel of Colorado Springs, Colo., Melanie (Tom) Offerle and Debora (Nick) Hodgman, both of Fort Wayne, Gregory (Carolyn) Reszel of St. Joe, and Marissa (Jim) Regan, of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; and grandchildren, Annette, Anthony and Luke Offerle, Nathan Sanders, Nicholas and Juliana Hodgman, Scott Reszel, Alyson, James and Rachel Regan. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1502 East Wallen Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Father Fernando Polycarp officiating. Calling also from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, with a Rosary service at 5:30 p.m. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Memorial donations may be given to Bishop Dwenger High School or Visiting Nurse Hospice, Fort Wayne. For online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 10, 2020