BICKFORD, ROSETTA: Service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at First Freedom Baptist Church, 3263 St. Rd. 327, Corunna, Ind., with visitation one hour prior. Additional viewing and visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. today, May 26, 2020, with prayer starting at 6 p.m. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.



