ROSETTA BICKFORD, 71 of Fort Wayne, passed away Sunday May 24, 2020, surrounded by her family and loved ones. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and devoted follower of the Baptist faith. She is survived by son, Terry Bickford; step-grandchildren, Caitlyn Whelchel and Dylan Whelchel; and great-grandchild, Zayden Defrain; brothers, William (Sue),Chester(Theda), Frank (Billie), and Elden (Leila) Brumfield; sisters, Betty (Jack) Sheppard, and Leola Stout. She was preceded in death by her husband, Terry Lee Bickford; two brothers, and two sisters, Service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at First Freedom Baptist Church, 3263 St. Rd. 327, Corunna, Ind., with visitation one hour prior. Additional viewing and visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. today, May 26, 2020, with prayer starting at 6 p.m. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.