ROSETTA BICKFORD
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ROSETTA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROSETTA BICKFORD, 71 of Fort Wayne, passed away Sunday May 24, 2020, surrounded by her family and loved ones. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and devoted follower of the Baptist faith. She is survived by son, Terry Bickford; step-grandchildren, Caitlyn Whelchel and Dylan Whelchel; and great-grandchild, Zayden Defrain; brothers, William (Sue),Chester(Theda), Frank (Billie), and Elden (Leila) Brumfield; sisters, Betty (Jack) Sheppard, and Leola Stout. She was preceded in death by her husband, Terry Lee Bickford; two brothers, and two sisters, Service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at First Freedom Baptist Church, 3263 St. Rd. 327, Corunna, Ind., with visitation one hour prior. Additional viewing and visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. today, May 26, 2020, with prayer starting at 6 p.m. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society - Newaygo Rd.
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
260-496-9600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved