ROSIE HOUSER, 86, of Fort Wayne, passed peacefully on Friday, March 15, 2019, at Saint Anne Home, Fort Wayne. Rosie was born July 16, 1932, in Ege, Ind., a daughter of the late Clarence and Mildred Konger. She graduated from Churubusco High School and went on to work at Catholic Charities in Fort Wayne where she met Milt Houser through his sister, Maxine. Rosalie and Milt were married Sept. 8, 1956. After Milt's sudden death on Nov. 8, 1962, Rosie relied on her faith and family to help her raise three young children on her own. She sent all her children through Catholic schools and on to college. She worked 27 years at the American Red Cross. She always had time and money for everyone and never considered her own needs. She spent countless hours involved in her parish, Queen of Angels, filling in at the office and volunteering or attending many activities. She was most grateful to be a part of organizing weekly Adoration and Benediction. Rosie will always be remembered for her big smile and even bigger heart. Surviving are her children, Tom (Sue) Houser, Teri (Phil) Carson, and Tim (Pam) Houser; grandchildren, Tony, Angela, Matt, Liz, Michael, Josh, Kyle, Kristina, Katie, and Zach; and 15 great-grandchildren; siblings, Pat (Doug) Bauman, Kathleen (Glen) Bonar, and John (Suzy) Konger; and sister-in-law, Verdonna (Tootie) Konger. Besides her parents and her husband, Rosie was also preceded in death by her brother, Paul. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Queen of Angels Catholic Church, 1500 W. State Blvd., Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior and a luncheon immediately following service. Visitation also from 3 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a rosary service at 8 p.m. Burial will be at Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. "Special thanks to all the staff at Saint Anne's Home for their love and care". In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Queen of Angels Catholic Church. Condolences may be left online at www.



