HOUSER, ROSIE: Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Queen of Angels Catholic Church, 1500 W. State Blvd., Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior and a luncheon immediately following service. Visitation also from 3 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. today, March 20, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a rosary service at 8 p.m.
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-9494
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019