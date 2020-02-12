ROSIE L. DIES, 70, of Fort Wayne, passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center. She was a native of Hayti, Mo. She retired from ITT. Rosie loved traveling, working in her yard and decorating homes. She was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church. Surviving are her daughter, Ursula Fowlkes; sons, Jerome, Cornell and James Fowlkes; as a son, Cordney (Jaquetta) Glaspie; sisters, Mary Glaspie, Allie (Jesse) Collins and Carolyn (Ronnie) Ward; brothers, Anthony and Darnell Glaspie; an aunt, Alice Thornton; a special friend, Billy Ray Scott; 11 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Minnie Glaspie; grandson, Felton Walker; sister, Marcie Glaspie; brothers, Robert, Earl and Bobby Glaspie; a niece, Sherry Glaspie; and nephew, Tyler Ward. Service is noon Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 3404 Chestnut St., with calling one hour prior. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home. www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 12, 2020