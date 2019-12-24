ROSIE L. MORRIS, 77, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones. Surviving are her husband, James "JT" Morris; children, Amber (Leon) Morris, Izetta (Adriene Bray) Morris-Hall, Cassandra Woods (Matt) Aguirre, and Jeffrey Todd Brown; 14 grandchildren, nine great- grandchildren, eight siblings, two aunts, one uncle and a host of other relatives and friends. Service is noon Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Wings of Deliverance THC, 2505 Fairfield Ave., with visitation starting at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home, LLC www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 24, 2019