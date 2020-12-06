ROSS EDWARD KING, 90, of Fort Wayne, Ind., went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. Born in Peru, Ind., Ross was the son of the late Morton Merrill and Josephine King. He graduated from Peru High School in 1948. He attended Bryan University where he met music teacher Betty Webber, whom he later married. He received his master's degree from Indiana University in 1956 and took doctoral-level courses at the University of Chicago. He taught school in Pierceton, Ind. and later was a teacher and principal in the Hammond Public Schools. After retiring from public schools, Ross received a colloquy from Concordia University Chicago to prepare him for service in the Lutheran school system. He was the principal of Trinity Lutheran School in Crown Point, Ind., and then moved to Fort Wayne where he was principal at Emmaus Lutheran School. After retiring from Emmaus, he joined Ascension Lutheran Church and served on the Board of Education for the school there. He was also a docent at the Allen County Courthouse where he enjoyed giving tours. He loved gardening, and twice his gardens were shown in the Fort Wayne Garden Walk. Surviving are his children, LaVonne Dolliver of Tallmadge, Ohio, Marilynn (Stephen) Courtney of Hebron, Ind., Kathryn King of Oaxaca, Mexico, Stanley (Barbara) King of Lombard, Ill., Barbara (Randall) Schamp of Arvada, Colo., Carole King of Saint Clair Shores, Mich.; grandchildren, Ryan Courtney, Adam Courtney, Joy Meyer, Rachel Dreiding, Elise Percival, Alaric Dolliver, Lauren Irizarry, Keith King, Dr. Josephine Schamp, Mariah Thiessen, and eight great-grandchildren. Ross was also preceded in death by his wife, Betty King; granddaughter, Alexandrea Courtney; and sister, Wanita Mae Theobald. A private service for the family will be conducted on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, and a memorial service will be held in 2021. Burial will be at Concordia Cemetery Gardens, Fort Wayne, Ind., next to his wife of 67 years, Betty King. To sign the online guestbook visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com