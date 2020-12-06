1/1
ROSS EDWARD KING
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROSS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROSS EDWARD KING, 90, of Fort Wayne, Ind., went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. Born in Peru, Ind., Ross was the son of the late Morton Merrill and Josephine King. He graduated from Peru High School in 1948. He attended Bryan University where he met music teacher Betty Webber, whom he later married. He received his master's degree from Indiana University in 1956 and took doctoral-level courses at the University of Chicago. He taught school in Pierceton, Ind. and later was a teacher and principal in the Hammond Public Schools. After retiring from public schools, Ross received a colloquy from Concordia University Chicago to prepare him for service in the Lutheran school system. He was the principal of Trinity Lutheran School in Crown Point, Ind., and then moved to Fort Wayne where he was principal at Emmaus Lutheran School. After retiring from Emmaus, he joined Ascension Lutheran Church and served on the Board of Education for the school there. He was also a docent at the Allen County Courthouse where he enjoyed giving tours. He loved gardening, and twice his gardens were shown in the Fort Wayne Garden Walk. Surviving are his children, LaVonne Dolliver of Tallmadge, Ohio, Marilynn (Stephen) Courtney of Hebron, Ind., Kathryn King of Oaxaca, Mexico, Stanley (Barbara) King of Lombard, Ill., Barbara (Randall) Schamp of Arvada, Colo., Carole King of Saint Clair Shores, Mich.; grandchildren, Ryan Courtney, Adam Courtney, Joy Meyer, Rachel Dreiding, Elise Percival, Alaric Dolliver, Lauren Irizarry, Keith King, Dr. Josephine Schamp, Mariah Thiessen, and eight great-grandchildren. Ross was also preceded in death by his wife, Betty King; granddaughter, Alexandrea Courtney; and sister, Wanita Mae Theobald. A private service for the family will be conducted on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, and a memorial service will be held in 2021. Burial will be at Concordia Cemetery Gardens, Fort Wayne, Ind., next to his wife of 67 years, Betty King. To sign the online guestbook visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
11
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved