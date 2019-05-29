ROSS L. WINANS (1935 - 2019)
Service Information
Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home
520 North Second St
Decatur, IN
46733
(260)-724-9164
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home
Decatur, IN
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, May 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home
Decatur, IN
View Map
Service
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home
Decatur, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

ROSS L. WINANS, 83, of Decatur, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019. Ross was employed at International Harvester before retiring in 1985 following 30 years of service. Service is 10 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial in Decatur Cemetery. Preferred memorials to Pleasant Mills United Methodist Church. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.zwickjahn.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.