ROSS L. WINANS, 83, of Decatur, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019. Ross was employed at International Harvester before retiring in 1985 following 30 years of service. Service is 10 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial in Decatur Cemetery. Preferred memorials to Pleasant Mills United Methodist Church. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.zwickjahn.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 29, 2019