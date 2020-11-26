ROSY MAE RIDENOUR, passed peacefully on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. Born Tsint saroff, she was a local graduate of South Side High School and was known by all for her appearances on center stage in local theaters. She shared her love of the theater by growing many local high school drama programs, as Director, where she proudly handed over the spotlight to several young, aspiring teenage actors and actresses with newfound confidence. She was the matriarch of a Macedonian family fortified by adherence to old traditions. She demanded that her children and grandchildren be present at her dinner table every Sunday afternoon. She was bold, strong-willed, and reliable. She married the love of her life, Edgar (Ben) Ridenour on Oct. 1, 1961. He adored and cherished her through 59 years of marriage. She is survived by her husband, Ben; daughter and son-in-law, Angela and Jeremy Freimuth and their children, Grace and George; son and daughter-in-law, Gregory and Katherine Ridenour, and their children, James and Violet; sister, Constance (Dinka) Skimos; several nieces and nephews, and many close relatives and dear friends. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Saint Nicholas Eastern Orthodox Church, 3535 Crescent Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46805), with a viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Viewing also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at Saint Nicholas Eastern Orthodox Church. Burial service to follow funeral at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 6600 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804). All services will be presided over by Father Andrew Jarmus and Father Michael Myers. Masks are required at all services. Memorial contributions may be made to Arena Dinner Theatre and Saint Nicholas Eastern Orthodox Church. Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home.