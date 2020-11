Or Copy this URL to Share

RIDENOUR, ROSY MAE: Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Saint Nicholas Eastern Orthodox Church, 3535 Crescent Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46805), with a viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Viewing also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. today, Nov. 27, 2020 at Saint Nicholas Eastern Orthodox Church. Burial service to follow funeral at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 6600 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804). Masks are required at all services. Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store