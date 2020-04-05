ROWLEY "RED" ROHLFING, 78, of Fort Wayne, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Born on March 11, 1942 in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Edwin and Nadine Rohlfing. Red graduated from Concordia Lutheran High School in 1960, and retired from International Harvester, Fort Wayne/ Navistar, Springfield, Ohio, after 30 years in 1993. He enjoyed golfing and was a member at Cedar Creek Golf Club for many years. He also enjoyed boating, fishing, and riding his motorcycle. He was a loving and amazing father and grandfather who was very proud of his family. Surviving are a daughter, Rennae (Robert) VanHorn of Fort Wayne; grandson, Trent VanHorn of Winston-Salem, N.C.; granddaughter, Cami VanHorn, of Dallas, Texas; and longtime companion, Sharon Robinson of Fort Wayne. A private graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Rockford, Ohio on Thursday April, 9, 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne. For online condolences visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 5, 2020